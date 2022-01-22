EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.90. EVI Industries shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 14,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.70.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EVI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

