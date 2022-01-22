EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $133.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.25 million and the highest is $135.01 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $497.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $559.09 million, with estimates ranging from $544.47 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in EVO Payments by 48.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EVO Payments by 43.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 666,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.16 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.