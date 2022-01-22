ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $236,893.15 and $929.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007486 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001400 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

