Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $259,720.92 and $1,880.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.