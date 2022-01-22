EXRNchain Price Tops $0.0000 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $31,916.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

