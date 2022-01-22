FairCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $461,463.74 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $461,463.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001466 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00059652 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742081 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

