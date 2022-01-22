FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $43,486.97 and approximately $118.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

