Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $22.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $32.70 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $427.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

