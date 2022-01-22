Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $19.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.18 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 million to $52.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.51 million, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $372.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

