FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Shares Down 6.7%

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 5,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

