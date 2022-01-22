Fatcoin (FAT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045582 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005904 BTC.

About Fatcoin

FAT is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

