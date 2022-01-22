Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Innovate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Innovate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Innovate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Innovate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovate $1.01 billion 0.29 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.25

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovate.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Innovate on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Innovate Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

