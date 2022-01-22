Fear NFTs Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

