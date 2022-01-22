Fei Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

