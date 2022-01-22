FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 3.1%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 303,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 705,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

