Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $44,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

