Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $44,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

FIS stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

