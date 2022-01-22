Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

