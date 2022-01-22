Financial Comparison: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.91 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.83 Zendesk $1.03 billion 11.19 -$218.18 million ($1.96) -48.34

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Zendesk -18.59% -31.60% -6.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenpro Capital and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 5 9 0 2.64

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $149.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.98%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Zendesk beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

