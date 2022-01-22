Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 0.20% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,208,000 after buying an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.12. 455,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.