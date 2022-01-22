Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. 1,022,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.