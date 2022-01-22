Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $9.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 7.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 2.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.20. 24,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,183. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $136.28 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17.

