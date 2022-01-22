Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 2.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,806. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.