Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Purchases 923 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,038,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.84. 24,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.