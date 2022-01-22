Financial Review: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Tower and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 1 5 10 0 2.56 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $296.36, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $64.86, suggesting a potential upside of 67.24%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than American Tower.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 42.76% 9.68% 3.49%

Volatility and Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 13.86 $1.69 billion $5.50 44.50 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 16.31 $82.42 million $1.09 35.58

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

