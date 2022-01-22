Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.60

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.60 and traded as high as $38.95. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 113,767,046 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974,481 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,256,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,825,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 232.9% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,079,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,631,000 after buying an additional 3,553,797 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

