FIO Protocol Market Cap Achieves $44.65 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.65 million and $2.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004073 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,368,598 coins and its circulating supply is 469,799,572 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

