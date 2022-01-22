First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

