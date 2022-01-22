First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 216,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Financial Bankshares worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

