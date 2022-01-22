First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Hawaiian stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

