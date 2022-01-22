First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 932,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Hawaiian stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

