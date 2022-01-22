First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 223,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

