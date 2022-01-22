First National Corp MA ADV Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 244,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 28,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

