First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,480,935 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 168.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480,935 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $105,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.