First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,267 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $121,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.36 and its 200 day moving average is $475.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

