First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 294,655 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,655 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Devon Energy worth $66,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,552,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 55,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $46.12 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

