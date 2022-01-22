First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,282 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $87,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

