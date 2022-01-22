First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $84,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.56.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $581.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

