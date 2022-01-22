First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $70,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

