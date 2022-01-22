First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $81,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

