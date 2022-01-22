First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Teladoc Health worth $67,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 318,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 72.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 315.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

