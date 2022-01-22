First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.20 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

