First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $96,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

