First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $76,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

