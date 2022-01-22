First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,881 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Square worth $78,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.81 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

