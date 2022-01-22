First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 56,549 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,549 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average of $589.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

