First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,142 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

