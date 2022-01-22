First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $94,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $943.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.