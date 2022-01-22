First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $114.86 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

