First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $93.97 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $93,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

